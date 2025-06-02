The Pressroom Afterhour: John Turner on letting the river run at Blydenburgh dam

Coming up on The Pressroom Afterhour, John Turner, a senior conservation advocate at Seatuck Environmental Association, joins us to talk about Blydenburgh County Park and the two possibilities it faces. Turner describes a future Blydenburgh where the dam is not rebuilt and a river takes its place.

Next, we turn to federal grant cuts that are threatening the future of vital research projects. We’ll break down how funding changes could affect faculty, postdocs, and students.

Finally, we stop by the Middle Country Public Library, where a recent blood drive drew dozens of local donors. We’ll hear from community members, staff and volunteers about what motivates them to give—and why even small donations can have a life-saving impact.