‘The Maltese Falcon’ returns to the big screen

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, “The Maltese Falcon” will be screened on Sunday, Jan. 24 at AMC Stony Brook 17 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Farmingdale Multiplex and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville at 3 p.m. and on Jan. 27 at Island Cinema De Lux at 7 p.m., courtesy of Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics. Academy Award® winner Humphrey Bogart stars as tough private detective Sam Spade in the classic, convoluted story of Spade’s involvement with a deadly band of international thieves who will lie, double cross and murder to obtain a small, jewel-encrusted statue known as The Maltese Falcon. For advance tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.