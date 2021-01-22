‘The Maltese Falcon’ returns to the big screen

‘The Maltese Falcon’

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, “The Maltese Falcon” will be screened on Sunday, Jan. 24 at AMC Stony Brook 17 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Farmingdale Multiplex and Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville at 3 p.m. and on Jan. 27 at Island Cinema De Lux at 7 p.m., courtesy of Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics. Academy Award® winner Humphrey Bogart stars as tough private detective Sam Spade in the classic, convoluted story of Spade’s involvement with a deadly band of international thieves who will lie, double cross and murder to obtain a small, jewel-encrusted statue known as The Maltese Falcon. For advance tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.