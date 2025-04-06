The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to launch its first-ever band camp

Seeking high school vocalists and musicians to apply by deadline of June 1st

This summer, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host its first All-Star Band Camp for high school students (grades 9-12). The week-long program will run from July 28th through August 1st at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day and conclude with a final concert on Sunday, August 3rd at 3 p.m.

The unique aspect of this band camp is that it will be the first ever to be held in LIMEHOF’s Museum at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook. Students will explore and learn about the great artists who have been inducted into LIMEHOF—from Blue Öyster Cult and Mariah Carey to Billy Joel and Twisted Sister.

“As part of LIMEHOF’s commitment to education, we are thrilled to offer students the opportunity to perform songs by our esteemed inductees in the unique setting of the museum,” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham, who manages LIMEHOF’s educational programs. “The All-Star Band Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that connects young musicians with Long Island’s rich musical legacy.”

The program will be coached by LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award Winner Jack Licitra (from Bayport) of South Bay Arts and his staff, all of whom have extensive experience managing youth programs. Jack Licitra has been coaching youth bands since 2008. He has developed an efficient approach that highlights talent and prepares kids for the intensity of live performance.

“LIMEHOF is inspiring the next generation of LI musicians and this a great step towards cultivating that talent to create a thriving music scene,” said Licitra.

This intensive experience will have students playing for two-and-a-half hours each day for 5 days of rehearsals and a 6th-day concert performance in the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. This program was designed to enable students to have a team building and professional music experience. All high school-aged vocalists, drummers, guitarists, bass players, and keyboardists from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) counties are welcome to apply by the deadline of June 1st. The arrangements will be created specifically for the enrolled ensemble and their skills. The cost to participate is $350.

To apply, please email student’s name, age, specific instrument/vocalist, and contact information to Tom Needham at[email protected] or call 631-689-5888.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.