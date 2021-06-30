‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ returns to the Engeman

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 24 to Aug. 29. Follow the adventures of mermaid princess Ariel and her friends Flounder the Guppy, Scuttle the Seagull, and Sebastian the Crab in this musical under-the-sea classic.

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. tells the “tail” of a mermaid who longs to be human and the prince who helps her achieve her dream. With popular sing-along songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” this abbreviated version of the well-known Disney fable runs under 90 minutes and is appropriate for families and children of all ages. Performed by a cast of semi-professional adult actors, expect lots of dancing in the aisles and audience interaction for this Children’s Theater performance.

All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.