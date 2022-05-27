The Jazz Loft’s School of Jazz offers summer program, with scholarships available

The Jazz Loft’s School of Jazz program for young students will be offering a summer program, with scholarship opportunities available for those qualifying students. This one-of-a-kind music program offers students an opportunity to collaborate, improvise, learn jazz theory curriculum, and overall shape their musicianship skills.

The Summer School of Jazz program meets July 25 to July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon daily at the Jazz Loft, located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, with a concluding performance on July 30. The program is open to all ages and abilities and there is no audition required.

For more information and or to register, visit https://www.thejazzloft.org/loft-school-of-jazz