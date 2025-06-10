The Jazz Loft’s Bad Little Big Band pays tribute to composer and lyricist Charles Strouse June 19 

Richie Iacona’s Bad Little Big Band, a staple at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook, performs on the third Thursday, every other month with themed shows, featuring the 12-piece band, directed by composer, arranger and pianist Rich Iacona, with vocals by Madeline Kole.

This month, on June 19 at 7 p.m., the band, featuring Madeline Kole, will be presenting a tribute to the music of Charles Strouse, who recently passed away at the age of 96. Strouse wrote the score to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, All American, Applause, Applause and many more musicals. The evening’s program will also include the music of George Gershwin.

The Bad Little Big Band was started in 1979 by Iacona, who arranged and composed the band’s repertoire. The group made two recordings in the 1980’s- “Painter of Dreams” and “A Long Way to Go,” which received much airplay and notoriety over the years. Many of the original musicians are still with the group and Iacona has added to the repertoire with many new and fresh compositions. The Bad Little Big Band has featured many great soloists, with Kole being one of the band’s favorites. Fans can look forward to a new collection this year from Iacona.

Tickets for the Jazz Loft Bad Little Big Band performance are $30, $25, $20 $15. The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895.