The Jazz Loft welcomes new board member Judy Greiman

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, announces the appointment of its newest trustee board member, Judy Greiman of Mt. Sinai.

Greiman brings nearly 30 years of advocacy experience to TJL. She recently retired from helping to run Stony Brook University, where she also oversaw all government and community relations. She continues to provide strategic guidance for various higher education leaders. In addition to The Jazz Loft, she also sits on the New York Climate Exchange and on the national advisory committee of Legend Labs. She was a 24/25 Hear My Voice Advocate for Living Beyond Breast Cancer and is a member of the Susan G. Komen Metastatic Breast Cancer Advisory Council. She has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and DePaul University College of Law and completed a certificate in Crisis Leadership in Higher Education given by the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education.

“This is an exciting time for The Jazz Loft with new opportunities built on a strong foundation,” said Greiman. “I am excited to help this amazing organization as it moves into its next decade.”

For more information about The Jazz Loft visit: TheJazzLoft.org