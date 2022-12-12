The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook to premiere new ‘Jazz Nativity’ holiday show Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysMusicReligionVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 12, 2022 0 40 The Jazz Loft. Photo by Heidi Sutton This 2022 holiday season at the Jazz Loft will premiere a new holiday show called Jazz Nativity on December 18 at 7 p.m. This candlelight nativity service will feature the Biblical Christmas story with a jazz tentet and Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanna Phillips. The performance, based on Wynton Marsalis’ arrangements of Christmas jazz classics, will include an impressive lineup of jazz artists teamed up with guest narrators who will share the classic biblical Christmas story. Journey with the Three Wise Men as they travel to Bethlehem, join Mary and Joseph as they follow the Star and celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus. Grammy winning composer and arranger Rich DeRosa has also added a composition just for the performance. “This new show can best be described as a jazz-classical-opera fusion of the Christmas Bible story,” said Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft. “We also are thrilled to have Met Opera star Susanna Phillips join us to tell the Christmas story.” The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave. Stony Brook. Tickets to the Dec. 18 event are $35 general admission; $30 for seniors; $25 for students and $20 for children and are available for purchase on The Jazz Loft website TICKETS. For more information, call 631-751-1895.