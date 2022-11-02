The Jazz Loft gets boost from State Cultural Arts Grant

Grant will help fund more concerts, more music and community outreach

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is a recipient of $10,000 in New York State Council on the Arts grant funding, part of $32 million that has been awarded state-wide to more than 1,000 groups. The funding will assist arts, music and cultural organizations to make a strong comeback from the pandemic.

Tom Manuel, founder and president of the Jazz Loft, said the funding will allow the music venue to program three to five additional shows during the upcoming 2023 season.

“This grant funding will allow the Jazz Loft to present some innovative and diverse performances during our 2023 season which I’m quite excited for,” said Manuel. “Funding like this enables us to stay true to our mission and to continue to advocate for Jazz; be it by employing young, up and coming artists, honoring our elder statesmen and stateswomen in Jazz, or presenting to our community factions of Jazz that might not be so well known such as influences from Cuba, China, Brazil or other parts of the world.”

The Jazz Loft is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively Jazz music. For more information about The Jazz Loft, visit their website.