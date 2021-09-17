The Jazz Loft announces October line-up

The following events are scheduled at The Jazz Loft for October 2021:

Wed. 10/6 Young at Heart: Jazz and the Movies at 1 p.m.

Young at Heart is a monthly themed concert series originally designed for those with memory loss

and their companions. Now it includes those who enjoy their jazz in the afternoon.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 10/6 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Thursday 10/7, Friday 10/8, Saturday 10/9

Jazz Loft Big Band with Danny Bacher at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band joins forces with singer, saxophonist, composer and dynamic

entertainer, Danny Bacher, for an all Sinatra show.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 10/13 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Wed. 10/20 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: Arrive at 7 $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5

Thursday 10/21 Bad Little Big Band at 7 p.m.

The 12 member Bad Little Big Band, led by pianist Rich Iacona performs music from The Great American Song Book and original music performed by band members.

Madeline Kole, vocalist accompanies the band.

Tickets: $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students, $10 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 10/27 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: Arrive by 7 PM $10, Arrive by 8 PM $5

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave. in Stony Brook. 631 751-1895. Tickets can be purchased at