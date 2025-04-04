The Jazz Loft announces musical line-up for the month of April

Spring has sprung at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook! Here is their musical line-up for the month of April:

Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Orchestra: Cuban Fire Suite

The Jazz Loft presents a Cuban Fire Suite Orchestra performance at the Staller Center in Stony Brook.

Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Senior, $30 Student, $25 Child

Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Orchestra: Cuban Fire Suite

The Jazz Loft presents a Cuban Fire Suite Orchestra performance.

Tickets: $35 Adult, $30 Senior, $25 Student, $20 Child

Monday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Bright Moments Series: Jeremy Carlstedt

The Jazz Loft presents Jeremy Carlstedt, drums for the Bright Moments Series, presenting some

of the newest upcoming voices in the Jazz scene.

Tickets: $10

Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

The Jazz Loft presents a 12-piece Big Band featuring vocalist Madeline Kole, directed by

composer, arranger, and pianist, Rich Iacona.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Harry Allen Quartet

The Jazz Loft presents a Quartet including Harry Allen, tenor saxophone, Rossano Sportiello,

piano, Mike Karn, bass, and Aaron Kimmel, drums.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

The Del Segno Trio feat. Dayna Stephens, tenor sax

Tickets: $30/$25/$20/$15

Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

Interplay Jazz Orchestra, 17-piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy, trombone & Gary

Henderson, trumpet performs original compositions and arrangements written by band

members.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Bright Moments Series: Elliott Brown

The Jazz Loft presents Elliott Brown, trombone for the Bright Moments Series, presenting some

of the newest upcoming voices in the Jazz scene.

Tickets: $10

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.