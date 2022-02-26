The Jazz Loft announces March schedule of events

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook has announced it’s March line-up:

Wed. 3/2 Young at Heart: Broadway Jazz 1 PM

The Young at Heart monthly afternoon themed jazz series presents the Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performing jazz made famous on Broadway. Originally designed for those with memory issues and their caretakers, the concert is for anyone who loves their jazz in the afternoon.

Tickets:$10

Wed. 3/2 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8.

Tickets:$10 at 7 PM, $5 at $8 PM

Thurs 3/3 Jazz Loft Big Band 7 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by cornetist, Tom Manuel, performs jazz standards and original arrangements and compositions written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 3/9 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 3/10 Caleb Wheeler Curtis Quartet 7 PM

Grammy nominated saxophonist and composer, Caleb Wheeler Curtis performs with jazz pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 3/16 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 3/17 Jazz Loft Big Band 7 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band, led by cornetist, Tom Manuel performs jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children , children under 5 free

Wed. 3/23 Improvisation and Jam Session Technique Workshop. 4 TO 5:30 PM

Jazz Loft musicians lead this workshop on improvisation and how to join in a jazz jam. The workshop is part of the Swing Into Spring Festival in Stony Brook Village sponsored by legislator Kara Hahn.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 3/23 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 followed by a jam at 8.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 3/24 Interplay Jazz Orchestra 7 PM

The Interplay Jazz Orchestra is a 17 member big band that performs original compositions written by band members.There will be a special guest performer, TBA , at this performance. The concert is a part of the Swing Into Spring Festival in Stony Brook Village sponsored by legislator Kara Hahn.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Fri. 3/25 Community Jazz Night 7 PM

Long Island bands, The Big Bay Band and Natural Causes, will perform as part of the Swing Into Spring Festival in Stony Brook Village sponsored by legislator Kara Hahn.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 3/26 Kennedy Dream Project 7 PM

The Jazz Studio Orchestra’s presentation of Oliver Nelson’s historic project which emphasizes the themes and ideals championed by JFK will include new compositions by musicians Tom Manuel, Ray Anderson, Dan Pugach, Oliver Nelson Jr., Pete Coco and Steve Salerno. The concert is part of the Swing Into Spring Festival in Stony Brook Village sponsored by legislator Kara Hahn. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sun. 3/27 Kennedy Dream Project 7 PM

The Jazz Studio Orchestra’s presentation of Oliver Nelson’s historic project which emphasizes the themes and ideals championed by JFK, will include new compositions by musicians Tom Manuel,