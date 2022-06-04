The Jazz Loft announces concert line-up for July

The following are events scheduled for July 2022 at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook:

Sat. 7/2 Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks 7:00 PM

Vince Giordano leads his 11 member Nighthawks in performing classic jazz . Bandleader, Grammy winner and multi instrumentalist, Giordano has appeared in multiple films including the Aviator, The Cotton club and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. His band has recorded for multiple movies and TV series. He has championed the cause of keeping the music of the 20’s and 30’s alive and well for the last forty years and his efforts can be seen in a documentary about him, ” There’s A Future in the Past”. The Nighthawks are a stellar band that have been performing in clubs and music venues in NYC and beyond for years.

Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free.

Wed. 7/6 Young At Heart: Big Band Jazz 1:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio will present music played by jazz big bands. Young at Heart is a monthly themed afternoon jazz concert series for those that like their jazz in the afternoon.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 7/6 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 7/7 The Jazz Loft Big Band 7:00 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by trumpeter Tom Manuel performs jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 7/13 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs.7/14 Viva Cuba 7:00 PM

Fri. 7/15

For two evenings, The Jazz Loft presents Viva Cuba. An 18 piece Latin big band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel presents the music of Xavier Cugat, Machito, Tito Puente, Prez Prado among others.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Sat. 7/16 Bill Crow Trio 7:00 PM

Bill Crow is a jazz bassist and author. He has played and recorded with Gerry Mulligan, Stan Getz and Teddy Charles, among many. Ticket holders are welcome to come at 6 PM to enjoy the guitar music of Steve Salerno in the Count Basic Garden where refreshments will be available.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 7/20 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 7/21 Bad Little Big Band 7:00 PM

The 12 member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona, performs music of The Great American Songbook. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 7/21 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by at jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs.7/28 Interplay Jazz Orchestra 7:00 PM

The 17 piece Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. children 5 and under free

Fri. 7/29 The Warren Vache Quintet 7:00 PM

Warren Vache has been impressing audiences for years with his versatility and his cornet, trumpet and flugelhorn stylings.

He has recorded and performed with many jazz greats including Benny Goodman, Rosemary Clooney and Bobby Short among many. He will be playing with Tom Manuel trumpet, Dan Pugach drums, Dean Johnson bass and Steve Salerno guitar.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Sat. 7/30 The Smalls All-Stars 7:00 PM

The Smalls All-Stars are musicians from the Smalls Jazz Club in Manhattan.

Ticket holders are welcome to come at 6 PM to enjoy the guitar music of Steve Salerno in the Count Basie Garden where refreshments will be available.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village. Phone 631 751-1895