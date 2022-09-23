The Halal Hut celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook with ribbon cutting

The community came out to celebrate the grand opening of The Halal Hut in Stony Brook on Sept. 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.

Located at 1075 North Country Road, the business is the second location in Brookhaven Town along with The Halal Hut at 1327 Middle Country Road in Centereach.

The Halal Hut menu includes homemade recipes influenced by multiple cultures using only fresh ingredients. During the event, Councilmember Kornreich presented a Town of Brookhaven Certificate of Congratulation to The Halal Hut co-owner Daiyan Chowdhury.

Councilmember Kornreich said, “Congratulations on an exciting new addition to the Three Village food scene. The food is delicious, and I can report that these guys know how to throw a party. That was one of the best and most delicious ribbon cuttings I’ve been to.”

Pictured from left to right are Emily Murphy, representing NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright; Jane Taylor, Executive Director of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce; The Halal Hut co-owner Daiyan Chowdhury; and Councilmember Kornreich (holding the scissors).