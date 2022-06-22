‘The Fifth Element’ returns to theaters for 25th anniversary

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are giving fans a chance to relive the Summer of ’97 by bringing Luc Besson’s groundbreaking The Fifth Element back to over 800 cinemas nationwide in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. This two-day only presentation is in theaters on Sunday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 29. As an added bonus, the theatrical presentation will also offer audiences an interview with Besson plus outtakes from the film.

From its opening scenes in 1914 Egypt to its towering views of 23rd Century New York City, and its mind-expanding journey to the faraway world of Fhloston Paradise, The Fifth Element follows cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) as he discovers that the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman), who is embroiled in an intergalactic war between the Mondoshawans and the Mangalores.

The spectacular odyssey across space and time also stars Ian Holm as the mysterious Vito Cornelius, Chris Tucker as hyperactive radio host Ruby Rhod, and Luke Perry as Billy Masterson.

Conceived by Luc Besson when he was 16, The Fifth Element became a passion project and took more than 20 years to bring to the screen. The film was nominated for eight César Awards, France’s top cinematic honor, and received three awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Locally, the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville on June 26 at 3 p.m. and June 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas in Farmingdale on June 26 and June 29 at 3 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

