The 2021 Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Queens have been crowned!

J & L Dream Productions, Inc., have announced their newest Long Island Queens! On October 4, in the first virtual pageant, Olivia Collins from Wading River was crowned Miss Long Island Teen 2021 and Jasmine Williams from Elmont was crowned Miss Long Island 2021.

They will begin their year of appearances promoting their platforms and engaging in the Long Island Community. Olivia will be promoting her platform of, suicide and mental health awareness and Jasmine will be promoting increasing access to services for children with intellectual disabilities.

Next year, the 2021 queens will compete for the titles of Miss New York USA® and Miss New York Teen USA®, a title that is no stranger to the Long Island Pageants. Last year, Chloe Jones placed in the top 16 out of nearly 120 teens from across New York state. The award winners include:

Top 5 Finalists Miss

Miss Long Island 2021, Jasmine Williams, Elmont; 1st Runner Up, Samantha Trocchia, Franklin Square; 2nd Runner Up, Maxine Cesar, Valley Stream; 3rd Runner Up, Aterahme Lawrence, Greenpoint; and 4th Runner Up, Jamilah Silver, Middle Island

Top 3 Finalists Teen

Miss Long Island Teen 2021, Olivia Collins, Wading River; 1st Runner up, Isabella Scuteri, Medford; 2nd Runner Up, Jennifer Argueta, Hempstead

Other Award Winners

Miss Photogenic Teen: Alexa Mazzamuto, Plainview; Miss Photogenic: Jillian Dunne, Seaford; Community Queen Miss: Nicole Manza, Lynbrook; Directors Award Teen: Olivia Collins, Wading River; Directors Award Miss: Samantha Mastronardi, Port Jefferson Station; and Pageantry Spirit Award: Melanie Weidman, Sound Beach.

Also, I Am An Inspiration Teen: Keiry Martinez, Amityville; I Am An Inspiration Miss: Tiffany Bonet, Uniondale; Leader of Tomorrow Award Teen: Emily Smeich, Rocky Point; Leader of Tomorrow Award Miss: Alexandra Vernice, Garden City; Leader of Tomorrow Award Miss: Meena Elango, Garden City; People’s Choice Teen: Aaliyah Flores, Hauppauge; and People’s Choice Miss: Christina Bove, Oceanside.

To follow their journey to the state title or to apply to compete for the dream of a lifetime, visit www.lipageants.com.