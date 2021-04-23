Terryville Fire Department hosts recycling event April 24

Please join Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich for a Special Recycling Event this Saturday, April 24th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd, Port Jefferson Station. Residents can recycle electronic waste, safely dispose of medication, and shred sensitive documents.

E-Waste Collection Recycle your old electronics. Please do not bring carbon monoxide/smoke detectors, light bulbs or batteries.

Paper Shredding Please remove any rubber bands, binders, clips and any hard covers.

Shed the Meds! Dispose of your pills and prescriptions. They will be safely and securely collected by the local Sheriff’s Department.

*This event is for Town of Brookhaven residents only.