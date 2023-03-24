1 of 7

Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor/director Terrence Mann attended the opening night of The Scarlet Pimpernel at the John W. Engeman Theater on March 18.

Mann originated the role of Chauvelin in The Scarlet Pimpernel on Broadway in 1997 and originated the role of the Beast in the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast for which he earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for best actor for his performance.

Mann also portrayed Javert in the original Broadway company of Les Miserables as well as The Rum Tum Tugger in the original Broadway company of Cats. Highlighting Mann’s other Broadway stage credits include Lennon, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Getting Away with Murder, Rags, Barnum, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Pippin, The Addams Family, Finding Neverland, and Tuck Everlasting.

When Mann took the open mic during bows he exclaimed, “I think I have walked into magic land because it only takes three things — the music, a cast like this, and the audience.” He later added, “Good theater is communication. And great theater is communion. And tonight, you all have just created great communion!” He then joined the cast in singing the final reprise of “Into the Fire.”

“We are honored that Terry Mann — the original Chauvelin from the Broadway production — was able to join us for opening night of The Scarlet Pimpernel. To have a true Broadway legend attend the performance, address our audience, and join the cast for the final number onstage made for a night that none of us will forget,” said Richard Dolce, co-owner of the John W. Engeman Theater. The show runs through April 30.