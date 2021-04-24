Temple Beth El in Huntington dedicates new kitchen

Renovated with the help of the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation

Temple Beth El recently announced the opening of their new state-of-the-art kitchen, brought about in part due to a generous $15,000 grant from The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation. After years of planning and construction, Temple Beth El is utilizing their new facility to provide meals for the food insecure in the Huntington community.

“The substantial grant from The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation not only helped in our kitchen redesign efforts but is now positively impacting our ongoing community involvement,” said Rob Seiler, Chair of the Temple Beth El’s Kitchen Renovation Committee. “We will be ramping up our operations moving forward as restrictions due to the pandemic lift.”

On the day of the dedication, Temple Beth El volunteers were busy preparing meals for seniors living in Paumanok Village as well as families associated with Tri-CYA.

“Temple Beth El is committed to aiding the poor and feeding the disadvantaged, providing much needed help for Huntington residents, a mission which is also celebrated by The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Clopper. “We are very thankful to be recognized by The Claire Friedlander Family Foundation for their generous grant as we continue to make a positive difference in our community.”