Teen critically injured in Mastic Beach motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that critically

injured a teen in Mastic Beach on May 18.

John Dolezal was driving a 2013 Hyundai southbound on West Riviera Drive when the vehicle struck an

eastbound 2014 Toyota at the intersection of Neighborhood Road at 1:42 a.m. The Hyundai then struck

a tree.

Robert Ball, 18, of Mastic Beach, who was in the rear seat of the Hyundai, was transported to Stony

Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Toyota, Cruz Hernandez, 25, of Mastic Beach, who was alone in his vehicle, was treated at and released from a local hospital. Dolezal, 19, of Mastic Beach, and Coby Huggins, 16, of Mastic Beach, the front seat passenger in the Hyundai, were treated for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.