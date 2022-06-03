Teen arrested for Commack school threat

Suffolk County Police on June 3 arrested a teenager after he made a threat on social media regarding a school in Commack.

A 15-year-old made a threat on Instagram Live on May 31 threatening violence at Commack Middle School, located at 700 Vanderbilt Parkway.

Following an investigation, Second Squad detectives, with assistance from Second Precinct Crime Section officers, arrested the teen at the Second Precinct in Huntington.

The 15-year-old, who was not a student at the school, was charged with Making a Terrorist Threat and Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree. He was scheduled for arraignment at Family Court today.