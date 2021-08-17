Teams wanted for Quick & Dirty Boat Build competition in Port Jefferson

1 of 10

The Sikaflex Quick & Dirty Boat Build Competition, sponsored by the Sika Corporation and hosted by the Long IslandSeaport and Eco Center, seeks boat building/race teams for its 10th annual event to be held at the Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 21 and 22.

Boats will be built on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., painted on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and then take part in a race the same day at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and original design. For more information and for an application, call Leonard at 631-689-8293 or email [email protected]