Teams wanted for Quick & Dirty Boat Build competition in Port Jefferson

A team in a boat called the Wing Ding races in the "Quick 'n' Dirty" boat build race Sunday in Port Jefferson. Photo by Alex Petroski
Scenes from the 2018 Quick & Dirty boat build in Port Jefferson Aug. 12. Photo by Kyle Barr
Boaters compete in the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
Competitors prepare for the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
Competitors prepare for the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
Boats are painted according to selected themes before the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build race Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
The winning boat at the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
Boats are painted according to selected themes before the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build race Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
Competitors prepare for the Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Build Aug. 13. Photo by Kevin Redding
A team in a shark-themed boat races in the "Quick 'n' Dirty" boat build race Sunday in Port Jefferson. Photo by Alex Petroski

The Sikaflex Quick & Dirty Boat Build Competition, sponsored by the Sika Corporation and hosted by the Long IslandSeaport and Eco Center, seeks boat building/race teams for its 10th annual event to be held at the Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 21 and 22.

Boats will be built on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., painted on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and then take part in a race the same day at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and original design. For more information and for an application, call Leonard at 631-689-8293 or email [email protected]

