TBR News Media police blotter for the issue of Feb. 3, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ A resident on Continental Drive in Centereach called the police to report a man had allegedly taken a delivery package off of his front porch valued at approximately $400 on Jan. 23.

■ A petit larceny was reported at Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach on Jan. 22. A woman allegedly stole a blender, two mixers, and one juicer with a total value of $650.

■ 7-11 on Mark Tree Road in Centereach reported that someone allegedly stole two preloaded Vanilla Visa gift cards with a value of $500 each on Jan. 23.

■ A petit larceny was reported at Carters on Middle Country Road in Centereach on Jan. 28. Four women allegedly stole assorted children’s clothing with a value of approximately $200.

■ A resident on Bellwood Avenue in Centereach reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a 2002 Ford F250 on Jan. 23. Approximate value was $800.

Commack

■ A shoplifter at Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack was arrested on Jan. 24 for allegedly trying to steal 9 packages of electrical wire valued at approximately $1400.

■ A resident on Fairfield Way in Commack reported that someone stole their vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, from the parking lot on Jan. 27. The keys had been left inside the car which was valued at $5000.

■ RX Express Pharmacy on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a burglary on Jan. 27. Two men allegedly broke a window, took assorted prescription drugs and fled the scene.

■ Walmart on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported that a man allegedly stole a Hart chainsaw, Goodyear air compressor, clothing and more on Jan. 23. The value of the stolen items was $315.

Dix Hills

■ A resident on Ibsen Court in Dix Hills reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2009 Toyota Prius parked in the driveway on Jan. 23. The value was approximately $800.

■ Stop & Shop on East Jericho Turnpike in Dix Hills reported that a woman allegedly stole approximately $450 of assorted groceries on Jan. 23.

East Northport

■ A resident on 10th Avenue in East Northport called the police on Jan. 27 to report that a Tumi briefcase containing a Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The items were valued at $850.

■ A resident on Cherry Street in East Northport was the victim of a scam on Jan. 26. A woman called the home posing as the victim’s daughter and said she had been arrested and needed bail money. A man arrived at the home and collected $8100.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called police on Jan. 27 to report a man allegedly stole a Samsung 55” LED Smart TV worth approximately $500.

■ Store security at Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called the police on Jan. 27 to report that a man had allegedly stolen 6 cases of Modelo beer from the store worth $180.

Fort Salonga

■ A home on Chestnut Stump Road in Fort Salonga was burglarized on Jan. 23. A suspect entered through an unlocked laundry room window and stole jewelry.

Hauppauge

■ A man called police on Jan. 27 to report his car had been stolen from the parking lot of QuickChek on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. The man stated he left his 2000 Toyota Solara running while he went in to the store. When he came back out the car, valued at $1500, was gone.

Huntington Station

■ Macy’s on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a grand larceny on Jan. 28. A person allegedly stole 8 coats with an approximate value of $1500.

■ A male shoplifter was arrested at Saks Fifth Avenue on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station on Jan. 26 for allegedly stealing two dress shirts and jeans valued at $2400.

Lake Grove

■ A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2002 Ford F250 parked on Olive Street in Lake Grove on Jan. 22. The stolen item was valued at approximately $650.

■ A woman shopping at Trader Joe’s in Lake Grove on Jan. 27 left her pocketbook unattended in her shopping cart. When she returned her wallet containing credit cards and cash was missing.

■ Sephora at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that a woman allegedly stole three Daisy by Marc Jacobs fragrances on Jan. 28. The items were valued at $340.

■ H&M at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on Jan. 28. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at about $200.

Miller Place

■ A resident on Henearly Drive in Miller Place reported that someone stole a chainsaw worth $300 from his backyard shed on Jan. 24.

Mount Sinai

■ A resident on Barnsley Cres in Mount Sinai reported that his car had been broken into on Jan. 22 and a debit card was stolen. Over $1000 in purchases were subsequently made with the stolen card.

Port Jefferson

■ A resident on Longacre Court in Port Jefferson called police to report that cash was taken out of two unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway on Jan. 23.

■ A resident on Owasco Drive in Port Jefferson reported a car parked on their property was ransacked and cash stolen on Jan. 23.

Rocky Point

■ A burglary was reported at a vacant home on Garland Road in Rocky Point on Jan. 21. Suspects entered the home through a rear window and unlocked a sliding glass door before removing copper piping.

St. James

■ A petit larceny was reported at K&T Foot Spa on Lake Avenue in St. James on Jan. 24. A person entered the store, picked up the cash register containing cash and fled on foot.

Selden

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported that a man allegedly stole $350 worth of car batteries from the store on Jan. 26 and fled in a Ford Edge.

■ A resident on Fulton Avenue in Smithtown reported that someone drove up to their mailbox and stole their mail on Jan. 25.

■ A resident on Alpine Court in Smithtown called police on Jan. 24 to report that someone stole his credit card and made $2600 worth of purchases at Brothers Wine, Walmart and two different Target Stores.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported two shoplifters on Jan. 26. A man and a woman allegedly concealed 17 videos and 1 calculator in their jackets and walked out of the store.

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a petit larceny on Jan. 26. A man allegedly stole a Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum valued at $400.

■ A man was stopped by store security at Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden on Jan. 26 for allegedly attempting to steal assorted power tools and wire worth around $2600.

Stony Brook

■ A resident on William Penn Drive in Stony Brook reported that a purse, credit cards and money were stolen from a vehicle parked on their driveway on Jan. 22. A front window was broken to gain entry.

Terryville

■ A resident on Terryville Road in Terryville reported a wallet with credit cards was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Jan. 22.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON