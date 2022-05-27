TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of May 26, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■ A man and a woman entered HomeGoods on Henry Street in Commack on May 20 and allegedly stole assorted bedding valued at $320.

■ Bunty’s Jewelry on Commack Road in Commack was burglarized on May 16 and over $3,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Entry was gained by breaking in the rear door.

■ Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported a shoplifter on May 15. A man allegedly stole five printers valued at $1265.

■ A 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Mega Cab was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack on May 15. The vehicle was valued at $15,000.

■ HomeSense on Henry Street in Commack reported a petit larceny on May 15. Two women allegedly stole nine sets of window curtains valued at $450.

■ ShopRite on Garet Place in Commack reported that two men loaded up three shopping carts with assorted food items and allegedly left the store without paying. The items were valued at $1500.

Dix Hills

■ A 2019 Mercedes Benz valued at $30,000 was stolen from a driveway of a residence on Grey Birch Court in Dix Hills on May 20. The car had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway reported a petit larceny on May 20. Two women allegedly filled a shopping cart with miscellaneous items valued at approximately $500 and walked out of the store without paying.

Fort Salonga

■ A 2020 BMW X7 valued at $90,000 was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Milemore Drive on May 17. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.

Huntington Station

■ Staples on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station called the police on May 20 to report that a man and a woman allegedly stole an Epson EcoTank printer worth $550 and a HP Smart Tank printer worth $460.

■ Louis Vuitton on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on May 20. A woman allegedly stole a handbag valued at $2370.

Kings Park

■ Flynn-Aire Heating and Air Conditioning on Indian Head Road in Kings Park called the police to report that four work vehicles were broken into on May 17. The rear windows were smashed to gain entry and tools valued at $20,000 were stolen.

Lake Grove

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that two women and a man allegedly stole assorted Nike clothing valued at $880.

■ A woman shopping at Trader Joe’s on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove on May 19 reported that an unknown person stole her purse containing credit cards and cash from her shopping cart.

■ DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove called the police on May to 18 to report that a man and a woman allegedly stole miscellaneous sneakers and footwear valued at approximately $250.

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on May 17. Two women and a man allegedly stole 15 miscellaneous clothing items valued at $985.

Mount Sinai

■ A resident on Apricot Lane in Mount Sinai reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on May 17 and stole sunglasses and various items valued at $250.

■ A woman visiting Heritage Park on Mount Sinai-Coram Road in Mount Sinai on May 18 reported that her purse containing credit cards and cash was stolen from her car. Someone attempted to use the credit cards at a local Walmart a short time later.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Family Dollar on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station reported a petit larceny on May 21. Three men and a woman allegedly stole assorted items valued at $50.

■ A resident on Kelsey Avenue in Port Jefferson Station reported that someone cut a lock on their backyard shed and stole power tools valued at approximately $600 on May 21.

■ Verizon Wireless on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported that a man allegedly stole an iPhone 13 Pro valued at approximately $1000 by cutting the security cable on May 19.

■ A resident on Homestead Avenue in Port Jefferson Station called the police to report that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on May 19 and stole property worth $120.

■ T.J. Maxx on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported a petit larceny on May 20. A man and a woman allegedly stole assorted bedding and men’s clothing valued at $400.

Rocky Point

■ Kohl’s on Route 25A in Rocky Point reported a shoplifter on May 14. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at approximately $430.

Selden

■ A resident on Elmwood Avenue in Selden called the police on May 21 to report that someone stole a Ring Home Security Camera from his front porch.

■ A lawnmower and tools valued at approximately $200 were stolen from the backyard of a residence on Mooney Pond Road in Selden on May 16.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on May 19. A man allegedly stole a Keurig coffee maker valued at $110 and eight assorted toys valued at $210.

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket called the police on May 18 to report a shoplifter. A man allegedly placed 30 miscellaneous food items in his shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at $325.

■ A man allegedly stole copper wire worth $765 from Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket on May 16.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON