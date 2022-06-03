TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of June 2, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■ Pristine Mitsubishi on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported the theft of four wheels and tires off of a 2018 Mercedes on May 28. The stolen items were valued at $4,000.

■ Homegoods on Henry Street in Commack called the police on May 20 to report that a man and a woman allegedly stole assorted bedding items valued at $410.

Dix Hills

■ A resident on Ingold Drive in Dix Hills reported that his 2020 Land Rover was stolen from his driveway on May 25. The key fob had been left inside. Security footage showed three unknown men with hoodies entering the car and driving off.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket reported that two women entered the store on May 28 and allegedly stole miscellaneous clothing items valued at approximately $150.

■ BJ’s Wholesale Club on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called the police on May 23 to report that a woman allegedly stole 5 packages of Canadian Snow Crabs and two packages of Bubba Burgers valued at $265.

Hauppauge

■ United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island on Marcus Boulevard in Hauppauge called the police on May 20 to report that catalytic converters were stolen from five commercial vehicles parked in the parking lot. The parts were valued at $3,000.

Holtsville

■ A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe parked at the Jesus is Lord Church on Long Island Avenue in Holtsville on May 26. The item was valued at $800.

Huntington Station

■ LensCrafters on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that two women allegedly stole 17 eyeglass frames on May 27. The items were valued at $5700.

Lake Grove

■ Selected Hype at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on May 26. A woman allegedly stole six designer t-shirts valued at $900.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove called the police on May 20 to report a petit larceny. Two people entered the store, chose assorted Nike clothing, removed the sensors and allegedly walked out without paying. The clothing was valued at $880.

■ T-Mobile on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove reported a grand larceny on May 26. A man entered the store, allegedly cut the security cord from an iPhone 13 Pro Max on display and fled. The cellphone was valued at valued at $1100.

Melville

■ A resident on Hemingway Drive in Melville reported that someone entered his vehicle on May 24 and stole a gold Cartier bracelet and Rolex Daytona watch from the glove compartment of his Rolls Royce.

■ A woman shopping at Marshall’s on Walt Whitman Road in Melville on May 28 reported that someone stole her cellphone case containing her iPhone 11, credit cards, debit cards, driver’s license, etc. One of the cards was later used multiple times at a local Kohl’s department store.

Miller Place

■ A woman hiking at Cordwood Landing County Park in Miller Place on May 27 returned to her car in the parking lot to find that someone had stolen a backpack containing her wallet from her unlocked car.

Mount Sinai

■ A woman called the police on May 28 to report that while visiting Heritage Park on Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mount Sinai someone entered her car and stole a diaper bag containing cash and credit cards. The credit cards were later used at a local Walmart.

■ A pocketbook containing cash and credit cards was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Cedar Beach on Harbor Beach Road in Mount Sinai on May 27.

Selden

■ A resident on Pamela Lane in Selden reported that an unidentified man stole a large package valued at $250 from their porch on May 24. The porch pirate was captured on a Ring camera.

■ A resident on Galaxie Lane in Selden called the police on May 27 to report that she heard her car alarm go off at 5 a.m. and found that someone broke the passenger front side window of her vehicle and stole her purse and AirPods.

Setauket

■ Assorted tools were reported stolen from a residence on Strongs Lane in Setauket on May 27. The items, which included a nail gun and circular saw, were valued at $2,700.

Sound Beach

■ A 2013 Honda Accord was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Long Beach Drive in Sound Beach on May 27. The vehicle, which according to the owner was locked, was valued at $9,000.

South Setauket

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on May 28. A woman allegedly stole miscellaneous grocery items valued at $350.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON