TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 28, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■ A petit larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on July 23. A man allegedly placed assorted Nike clothing valued at $600 in a bag and walked out without paying.

■ Princess Deli Bagels on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a burglary on July 20. Unknown suspects broke the front glass door to gain entry.

■ Scam alert! A woman shopping at Costco Wholesale on Garet Place in Commack reported that while she was loading merchandise into her car on July 21 a woman approached her asking for directions. She later realized that her credit cards had been stolen from her purse which had been on the driver’s seat.

Dix Hills

■ A car was stolen from a driveway on McCulloch Drive in Dix Hills on July 21. The vehicle, a 2022 Audi Q3, was valued at $40,000.

Farmingville

■ A 2022 blue Audi SQ5 was allegedly stolen from the driveway of a residence on Roberta Avenue in Farmingville by an unknown man on July 20. The key fob had been left in the vehicle, which was valued at $30,000.

Huntington

■ Sal D’s Italian Restaurant on Wall Street in Huntington reported a burglary on July 23. Unknown suspects pried open the back door to gain entry and stole cash and the restaurant’s security system.

Huntington Station

■ Liquor Plaza on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a petit larceny on July 24. A man and a woman allegedly stole several bottles of vodka valued at $70.

Kings Park

■ A handicapped placard was reported stolen from a car parked at St. Johnland Nursing Center on Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park on July 19.

Lake Grove

■ Bed Bath & Beyond on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on July 22. A woman allegedly stole a Shark vacuum valued at $350.

■ Police were called to the Macy’s parking lot at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on July 24. Someone broke the front and rear passenger side windows of a vehicle and stole two iPhones and two pairs of iPods.

Melville

■ Scam alert! A woman shopping at Costco Wholesale on Broadhollow Road in Melville reported that while she was loading merchandise into her car on July 21, she was approached in the parking lot by a woman asking for directions. When she went to a second store she realized that her credit cards were missing from her purse.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a shoplifter on July 23. A woman allegedly entered the store, cut the sensors off of several items of clothing and walked out with the merchandise which was valued at approximately $240.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Shoprite on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported a shoplifter on July 24. A man allegedly stole assorted food items valued at $49.

Selden

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Selden called the police on July 20 to report a petit larceny. A man and woman allegedly stole several cases of Modelo beer worth $116.

■ Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a burglary on July 22. Unknown suspects broke a glass door to gain entry and allegedly stole collectible Pokémon cards worth $1,000.

Smithtown

■ Bagel Express on West Main Street in Smithtown was burglarized on July 19. Unknown suspects broke the front glass door to gain entry and stole cash from the register.

■ The Smithtown Senior Center on Middle Country Road in Smithtown called the police on July 22 to report that catalytic converters were stolen from two senior citizen buses in the parking lot.

South Setauket

■ A petit larceny was reported at Target on Pond Path in South Setauket on July 14. A man allegedly loaded assorted health and beauty products valued at approximately $200 into a shopping cart, concealed the items and walked out of the store without paying.

Stony Brook

■ Marshalls on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook called the police on July 22 report a shoplifter. A person allegedly stole assorted clothing worth $126. When confronted, the suspect punched a security guard in the face and fled.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON