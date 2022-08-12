TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110.

Dix Hills

■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown person stole a lawnmower valued at $5,000 and a blower valued at $400 from a trailer while the landscaping crew were working in the backyard of a home on Caledonia Road in Dix Hills on Aug. 3.

■ A 2021 Range Rover worth $50,000 was stolen from a resident on Butternut Court in Dix Hills on Aug. 3. The car had been left running in the driveway.TBR News

East Northport

■ A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the driveway of a resident on Gail Court in East Northport on Aug. 3. The vehicle, valued at $15,000, was later recovered in Nassau County.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called the police on Aug. 2 to report that a man allegedly stole an air fryer valued at $160.

Huntington Station

■ Macy’s on Walt Whitman Road reported that on Aug. 5 a man allegedly reached over the jewelry counter, grabbed a diamond necklace valued at $15,000 from a salesperson, and fled the store.

■ Saks 5th Avenue on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that two men used sleight of hand with the cashier to net $2,600 on Aug. 6.

Kings Park

■ A Kings Park man was arrested on Aug. 9 for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses including gas stations, restaurants, smoke shops and liquor stores throughout Suffolk County since May. During the burglaries, the man allegedly stole cash, liquor, cigarettes, vaping products and lottery tickets.

Lake Grove

■ Old Navy at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that two women allegedly stole assorted kids and baby clothing valued at approximately $600 on Aug. 2.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Smith Haven Mall reported that a person allegedly stole four Yeti cooler bags worth $600 on Aug. 4.

Melville

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a grand larceny on Aug. 4. A man allegedly stole assorted men’s Nike clothing valued at approximately $1800.

■ A woman shopping at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported that her wallet was stolen from her pocketbook which had been placed in her shopping cart.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A 2019 Nissan Sentra valued at $23,000 was stolen from in front of a resident on Huron Street in Port Jefferson Station on Aug. 3. The keys had been left inside the car.

■ A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Honda Accord parked in front of a residence on Montrose Drive in Port Jefferson Station on Aug. 5. The part was valued at $800.

Setauket

■ Pantaleons Farm on Route 25A in Setauket called the police on Aug. 6 to report that a man allegedly stole a pot of flowers valued at $47.

South Setauket

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket reported that two men and a woman allegedly stole various food items valued at approximately $600 on Aug. 6.

■ Three people allegedly stole 10 LEGO sets from Target on Pond Path in South Setauket on Aug. 4. The merchandise was valued at approximately $825.

Stony Brook

■ A 2019 BMW X3 was reported stolen from the driveway of a resident on Woodbine Avenue in Stony Brook on Aug. 3. The vehicle, valued at $38,600, was later recovered.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON