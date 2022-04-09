TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of April 7, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■Ulta Beauty on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported a grand larceny on April 1. Two men allegedly stole 30 assorted bottles of perfume valued at $5,394.

■Home Depot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on April 2. A man allegedly stole a chop saw, circular saw, sawmill and a HP air compressor. The merchandise was valued at $815.

■Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack called the police on March 28 to report that two men allegedly walked out of the store with two ECHO chainsaws worth $780 without paying for them.

■Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack was the victim of a pattern storewide gift card scam on March 29. A person pretending to be from corporate called and requested that gift cards be loaded in the amount of $5,200.

East Northport

■Walgreens on Fort Salonga Road in East Northport reported shoplifters on March 30. Two men allegedly stole assorted Crest whitening products valued at $732.

East Setauket

■Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called the police on March 30 to report that a man allegedly stole a Goodyear compressor worth $180 and a Hyper Tough toolkit worth $178.

Farmingville

■Burlington Store on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville reported a shoplifter on March 29. A woman allegedly stole assorted baby clothing worth approximately $250.

Greenlawn

■A resident on Depew Street in Greenlawn reported that his 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen on March 28. The vehicle was valued at $3,000.

Huntington Station

■Petco on New York Avenue in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 27. A man allegedly stole a 30 pound bag of Merrick dog food worth $65.

■Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a grand larceny on March 30. Three men allegedly stole assorted fragrances and other items worth $9,200.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Columbine Lane in Kings Park called the police on March 30 to report that his was stolen from his driveway on March 20. The vehicle was valued at $45,000.

■A 2019 Kia Stinger worth $35,000 along with a laptop and cell phone inside was stolen from a residence on Jasmine Lane in Kings Park on March 31.

■A purse containing cash and credit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in front of a residence on Columbine Lane in Kings Park on March 30.

Lake Grove

■Retail store Charlotte Russe at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on April 1. A man and a woman allegedly stole merchandise valued at $90.

■Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove called the police on March 28 to report that a man allegedly opened an unoccupied cash register and stole $830 while three other men served as lookouts.

■IHOP on Alexander Avenue in Lake Grove was burglarized on March 29. An unknown person threw a brick through the front window to gain access and removed the cash drawer from the register.

■Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on March 29. A man allegedly stole assorted men’s Polo clothing worth $3583.

Melville

■Roast Sandwich House on Walt Whitman Road in Melville was burglarized on April 1. Someone pried open the side door and stole cash from the register.

Mount Sinai

■Old Coach Motors on Route 25A in Mount Sinai reported a grand larceny on March 27. Someone stole a 2022 Alpha Cargo enclosed trailer worth $6200.

Nesconset

■Giorgio’s Pizzeria on Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset reported a burglary on April 2. An unknown man threw a brick through the front door around 1 a.m. and stole cash.

■Costco on Middle Country Road in Nesconset reported a shoplifter on March 27. A man allegedly stole a yellow and yellow SE Fat Ripper bicycle valued at $900.

Rocky Point

■A resident on Locust Drive in Rocky Point reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle on March 31 and removed a camera lens and loose change.

■A resident on Xyris Road in Rocky Point called the police on March 31 to report that someone broke into his car and stole his phone, credit cards, gift cards, license and other important documents.

Port Jefferson

■A 2021 Ram TRX commercial vehicle was stolen from a residence on Old Homestead Road in Port Jefferson on March 30. The vehicle was worth $135,000.

Port Jefferson Station

■ShopRite on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported a shoplifter on March 29. A man allegedly stole 9 assorted packages of seafood valued at approximately $200.

■Wing Wah Kitchen on Old Town Road in Port Jefferson Station reported a burglary on April 1. Someone broke the glass door with a rock to gain entry and stole cash.

St. James

■St. James Chinese Kitchen on Lake Avenue in St. James reported a burglary on March 31. Someone threw a large rock at the front glass door to gain entry and stole a cash register containing cash.

Smithtown

■Figaris’s Wine and Liquor on East Main Street in Smithtown reported that a man entered the store on April 2, took two bottles of Bacardi Rum off of the shelf and left without paying. The liquor was valued at $40.

■A resident on Jillit Drive in Smithtown reported the theft of a 2013 Kia Optima on April 1. The unlocked vehicle had been parked in the street with the keys inside.

Sound Beach

■A resident on Westbury Drive in Sound Beach reported that someone entered their vehicle on March 30 and stole a wallet containing cash.

■A resident on Floral Drive in Sound Beach reported that someone stole loose change from their unlocked vehicle on March 31.

■A purse, credit cards and ID were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Brookhaven Drive in Sound Beach on March 31 by an unknown man.

South Setauket

■Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on March 31. A man allegedly stole six spools of copper wire worth $2059.

Stony Brook

■A resident on Bailey Hollow Road in Stony Brook called the police on March 30 to report that someone walked up to their four vehicles and stole items from the one unlocked car. The incident was captured on the home’s ring camera.

■Lowes on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook reported a shoplifter on April 1. A woman allegedly stole three 500 foot AWG stranded commercial electric wiring The merchandise was valued at approximately $450

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON