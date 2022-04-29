TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of April 28

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police.

Centerport

■ A resident on Lakeside Drive in Centerport called the police to report that a wallet containing credit cards was removed from a vehicle parked in front of the home on April 20. Charges were later made on the card.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on April 22. A woman allegedly attempted to steal 44 assorted home goods valued at $828. She was arrested at the door.

■ Four women entered Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on April 22 and allegedly stole numerous Nike clothing worth approximately $2,000.

■ A man entered Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack on April 17, broke a lock on the video game case and allegedly stole 12 SONY PS4 video games worth $586.

■ Two women entered Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on April 22, allegedly removed two backpacks from the shelf, and stuffed them with clothing before walking out of the store. The merchandise was valued at approximately $500.

■ Shoprite on Garet Place in Commack called the police on April 18 to report that a woman allegedly stole 5 Zyrtec and 3 Allegra bottles worth $344.

■ Ulta Beauty, Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack called the police on April 17 to report that a man entered the store, removed 10 Chanel women fragrances from the shelf and allegedly walked out without paying. The merchandise was valued at $1064.

■ A woman shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on April 20 reported that a man allegedly stole her wallet from an unattended shopping cart.

East Setauket

■ Kohl’s on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket called the police on April 19 to report that a man and a woman allegedly stole assorted clothing items worth $853.

Huntington Station

■ Target on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on April 19. A woman allegedly stole clothing and groceries and cleaning supplies worth approximately $120.

■ Two men entered Best Buy on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station on April 18 and allegedly stole Wi-Fi routers worth $1,679.

■ Target on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station called the police on April 21 to report a shoplifter. A woman allegedly stole 16 market items, 5 pharmacy items and one bedding item worth $188.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Main Street in Kings Park called the police on April 20 to report that someone stole their dirt bike from their property on April 20. The vehicle, a yellow 2014 Suzuki DR-Z, was valued at $3,000.

■ A resident on Beaver Drive in Kings Park reported that someone entered their vehicle and stole a wallet with cash on April 20.

Lake Grove

■ Zumiez at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that two women allegedly stole numerous items of clothing from the store on April 23. The merchandise was valued at $224.

Miller Place

■ Two pocketbooks containing cash, credit cards, and keys along with Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Sylvan Avenue Park in Miller Place on April 18.

Port Jefferson Station

■ An unknown person entered a construction site at Brightview Port Jefferson on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station between April 15 and April 18 and stole $4,700 worth of copper wire.

Rocky Point

■ Kohl’s on Route 25A in Rocky Point reported a shoplifter on April 22. A person allegedly stole a Remington men’s razor valued at $120.

Selden

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on April 21. A man allegedly stole 10 cases of Modelo beer worth $160.

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden called the police on April 18 to report that a man allegedly took two DeWalt pressure washers out the store without paying. The items were valued at $999.

Smithtown

■ A resident on Ledgewood Drive in Smithtown called the police to report that his 2017 Nissan Ultima with multiple tools inside was stolen on April 19. The vehicle, which was unlocked and had the keys inside, was valued at $20,000.The tools were valued at $2,000.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on April 19. A man allegedly stole a Roomba vacuum worth $580.

Stony Brook

■ A vehicle was broken into on Sand Street in Stony Brook on April 23. A window was smashed and a wallet was removed. A second unlocked vehicle was entered and a a wallet was stolen.

■ Lowe’s Home Improvement on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook reported a petit larceny on April 18. A man allegedly stole 11 Romex white electrical wire at 250 feet each. The items were valued at $1364.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON