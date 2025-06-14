TBR News Media photojournalist wins big at PCLI awards ceremony

By TBR staff

TBR News Media won its first two Press Club of Long Island awards in the history of the organization on June 5, as photographer and sportswriter Steven Zaitz won both first and second place for Best Sports Photography.

Competing with Long Island multimedia behemoth and 10th largest paper in the U.S., Newsday, Zaitz’s two photos, named “Laxing Gravity” and “Loose Ball Blues”, took gold and silver in the category. A winner of 15 New York Press Association awards, 13 for photography and two for Sportswriter of the Year since 2020, Zaitz was ecstatic to have been able to not only win against the stiff competition, but win twice.

“I was shocked because Newsday has so many talented photographers and their high school sports coverage is so good and voluminous,” Zaitz said. “Plus, there are so many quality papers and photographers in addition to Newsday that win consistently at NYPA, so I’m honored to have won both of these prizes. I am also thrilled for our organization and hope that this is just the first two of many for TBR News Media.”

The contest was judged by the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists and took place at The Fox Hollow country club in Woodbury. Many recognizable Long Island media stars were on hand, as Antoinette Biordi and Shari Einhorn, both of News12 Long Island, hosted and took turns calling out the winners. National baseball writer and Newsday-based David Lennon won first place for Best Sport Feature about a Hofstra alumna and professional baseball umpire Jen Pawol, and Newsday TV reporter Virginia Huie won nine awards in total, including top prize for the prestigious Video Reporter of the Year award.

John Hildebrand, senior education writer for Newsday; Ellen Mitchell, a reporter for WCBS Newsradio; and Timothy Bolger, the editor-in-chief of both the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers, were inducted into the Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame during this year’s ceremony.

Held since 1982, the PCLI awards ceremony has recognized excellence in Long Island journalism for over 40 years and they hand out several scholarships to high school content creators. The Stony Brook Statesman won gold for Best College Newspaper and The Stony Brook Press won top prize for Best Magazine — an award that is open to all Long Island publications, professional as well as student-run entities. Overall, Stony Brook University won 17 PCLI awards.

Zaitz’s top two photos ran on the front page of The Times of Huntington on April 18, 2024, and Feb. 8, 2024 respectively. Laxing Gravity depicts Northport High School boys lacrosse player Logan Cash lifted out of the air and sandwiched belligerently by two opposing Ward Melville High School players. Loose Ball Blues was taken at the Commack High School gym during the fourth quarter of an intense boys basketball game. Evan Kay of Commack, currently a pitcher on the Stony Brook University baseball team, and Northport’s Brendan Fenlon, who starred for the Tigers hoops and volleyball teams, are at each other’s throats to corral a loose ball. The judges commented only on Zaitz’s first-place winner:

“In an extremely competitive category, the winner had it all: artful composition, color, and focus, resulting in a photo that captured the movement and physical, as well as sporting and visual impact of the moment.”

Zaitz’s approach has stayed consistent over his career, always searching for angles that offer a fresh perspective.

“My process during a game shoot is to look for a vantage point that is not often seen,” said Zaitz, who has been a freelancer for TBR for five years. “I make educated guesses on where I think the highest drama is likely to take place and I am constantly moving around, searching for the best light, or background, or emotion.”

TBR News Media Publisher and Editor in Chief Leah S. Dunaief is proud that the paper now has Long Island recognition to go along with its long history of success at the New York State level.

“Steven Zaitz makes us proud to feature his photography, both for its action and professionalism,” Dunaief said. “He not only captures the right moment but also the human striving that makes his pictures glow.”