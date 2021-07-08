TBR News Media adult coloring contest celebrates sixth year!

1 of 32

Dear Readers,

We recently held our sixth annual adult coloring contest and once again the response was overwhelming! We received many colorful entries from readers all along the North Shore who used many different types of medium including colored pencils, gel pens, glitter, stick-on gems and markers to create their masterpieces.

This year’s entries were reflective of how popular adult coloring has become and how relaxing it is. Jacyln Visco of Wading River wrote, “I really enjoy this contest. This is so much fun!” while Alice McAteer of Port Jefferson Station was appreciative of our community paper in general, saying “Thank you for keeping us informed and entertained. I look forward to my weekly issue even when the world around us is isolated.”

Although it was extremely difficult to choose a winner as every entry was beautiful and unique in its own way, our judges ultimately chose the coloring page by Ally Liff of Setauket who edged out the competition by adding intricate details to the background and adding a Locally Grown logo to the teapot vase. Ally receives a three-year subscription to any one of our six papers, courtesy of Times Beacon Record News Media.

And surprise, all other participants will receive a one-year subscription as a thank you for entering our contest! Congratulations to all! Be safe and be well.