Tackan second graders get Earth Day lesson from high schoolers

Smithtown High School East Leadership students visited Tackan Elementary second graders to share a belated Earth Day lesson on April 25.

In each second grade classroom, a pair of high school students began their lesson with an overview about Earth Day and the importance of keeping the planet clean. Classes then read aloud from the book “I Am Earth” by Donald James McCarty and Rebecca McDonald.

The visit ended with second graders participating in a craft project. Students had paint applied to their hands and then left a handprint on a wooden pallet that had the planet painted on it.

Earth Day officially was recognized internationally on April 22, while students were enjoying spring break.