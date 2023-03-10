SWR Wildcats fall short during exhibition match against Whitman

SWR Wildcats fall short during exhibition match against Whitman

Sophie Costello on a fast break. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman lets a three-pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan battles in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan dumps the ball off for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard brings the ball up the court. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello looks for an open shooter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan battles in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Anabel Keegan banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman battles her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan from the free throw line. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan battles from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophie Costello rebounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan goes to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon
Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard scores from up top. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard from the free throw line. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Alyssa Bell with the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Alyssa Bell shoots for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophie Costello lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard from the charity stripe. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Anabel Keegan matches up for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Haylie Abrams scores from down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Reese Marcario shoots for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon

It was all for the bragging rights during the overall Section XI championship when the undefeated Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats (23-0), the small school winner, squared off against large school champion Walt Whitman at Island Federal Credit Arena at Stony Brook University on March 4. 

The Wildcats trailed by two points to open the second half. However, they struggled to land their shots, allowing Whitman to slowly edge ahead for the 50-42 victory, handing SWR its first loss of the season. 

Sophie Costello led the Wildcats with 12 points. GraceAnn Leonard followed with 10, and Annie Sheehan and Juliana Mahan banked seven points each. Teammates Colleen Ohrtman, Haylie Abrams and Anabel Keegan netted two points apiece. 

Shoreham-Wading River, the Suffolk Class A title holder, lives to fight another day, advancing to the Long Island Championship round (regional finals) on Saturday, March 11, when they’ll face Manhasset (23-1) at Farmingdale State College. Game time is slated for 2 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

