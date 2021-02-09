Sweetbriar offers Winter Discovery Days for February break

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will be offering daily natural science programs for children ages 6 to 12 from Feb. 15 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each day will be a different natural science theme chock-filled with fun hands-on activities, interaction with our residents, non-releasable wildlife, crafts, games, and much more. Daily themes include Deep into the Woodlands, Caring for our Barnyard Friends, Bundling up for Winter, Who’s in Charlotte’s Web? and Rainforest Ramble.

Parents can register their child/children for one day, two days, three days, four days, or the entire week. To comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, most of the programing will take place down at the Red Barn and outdoors. Masks will be required. Fee is $80 per day, $350 per week with a discount for members. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.