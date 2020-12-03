Sweetbriar Nature Center’s Holiday Market a twinkling success

1 of 14

Seven the Barred Owl, pictured with raptor volunteer Scott Bloechle, was the star of Sweetbriar Nature Center’s Holiday Party for Wildlife and Craft Market in Smithtown Nov. 27 and 28. The well-attended event, which featured local handmade craft and artist vendors, food trucks, animal presentations and story time for the kids, raised well over $1,000 to help take care of the injured wildlife at the center. “We were very happy with the great turnout and thankful for the community support,” said Sweetbriar’s program coordinator Veronica Sayers.

Photos by Heidi Sutton