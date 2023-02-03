Sweetbriar Nature Center to host Galentine’s Hoots and Handmade Pottery event Feb. 10

In celebration of Galentine’s Day, Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a Galentine’s Hoots and Handmade Pottery event on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Get your gals & pals together for a crafty evening of making pottery and meeting some amazing animals. No experience needed! Alison from Pottery on Wheels will teach you how to throw pottery on a wheel and make sculptures. The fun event includes everything you’ll need to make two hand thrown wheel pieces and a small sculpture. You’ll also be meeting some of the Center’s amazing ambassador owls and other animals. Light snacks and drinks will be served.

Pieces will be fired and glazed back at Alison’s pottery studio and returned to be picked up about 2 weeks later. A wonderful opportunity to learn pottery and have the most unique pottery experience!

This event for teens & adults (anyone under 17y must be with an adult). Tickets are $100 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Questions? Call 631-979-6344.