Sweetbriar hosts Birds of Prey photography event

Calling all photographers! Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts a program titled Up-Close for Photos — Birds of Prey on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Take photos of birds of prey on natural perches and on the glove. You may bring tripods and any photo equipment you’d like. Learn about the center’s raptors while you’re photographing, and meet a special visitor that doesn’t live at the center. $25 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 631-979-6344.