Sweetbriar Butterfly House opens for the season

Butterfly House Grand Opening

Come meet the butterflies at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckerncamp Drive, Smithtown! The center’s enclosed outdoor butterfly vivarium will be open for the rest of the summer from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are mandatory. $5 per adult and $3 per child; exact change please. Questions? Call 979-6344.