SUV crashes into East Setauket restaurant

1 of 5

An SUV crashed into the double doors of Mario’s restaurant located in the Old School House Square shopping center in East Setauket on Friday, July 1.

Restaurant manager Ann Tipley said she was standing at the front counter when it happened, and the car stopped a few feet from her. She said it was scary to witness.

“Fortunately, no one got hurt,” she said. “It was just a big mess.”

The door has already been replaced, and Tipley said they are currently waiting for the glass for the door.

The Setauket Fire Department and police officers responded to the incident, and the driver and passenger of the SUV remained on the scene.

Staff members quickly cleaned up the broken glass, and the restaurant remained open for business.