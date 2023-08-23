Suspect seriously injures a child in shooting, then fatally shoots himself in Ridge

Following up on a murder that had occurred at 117 Hawthorne Ave. on June 19, homicide detectives arrived at 6B Ticonderoga Court, at approximately 8:30 p.m. While interviewing a friend of the suspect who lived at the residence, detectives learned that the suspect was inside the house. Detectives directed the friend, as well as children who were also in the residence, out of the house.

The suspect, Gary Jones, 38, of North Amityville, appeared from a room inside the house, armed with a handgun, and fired numerous shots at the detectives. The detectives backed out of the house.

One of the shots the suspect fired went through a wall, striking a 3-year-old female in the next apartment. The child was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives and police officers surrounded the house and called for hostage negotiators and Emergency Services Unit. Emergency Services officers made entry with a robot and found Jones deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers did not return fire.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631- 852-6392.