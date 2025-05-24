Sur La Table returns to Smith Haven Mall June 5

By Heidi Sutton

Exciting news for home chefs! Sur La Table, a culinary destination offering cooking classes, high-quality kitchen products, and premium in-store experiences, has announced their return to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove with a grand opening set for Thursday, June 5 at 10 a.m. The new store will be situated in Lifestyle Village in the same location as before.

Created by chefs for chefs, this new store will provide an inviting space for culinary enthusiasts of all levels to explore the world of cooking — from hands on classes to top-of-the-line kitchen gear, Sur La Table “inspires chefs of all levels to make more and gather often,” according to a press release.

The opening is part of Simon Property Group’s multi-million dollar transformation project at the mall, which, when completed in 2026, will include a number of retailers including Zara, Mango and Primark; restaurants; new landscaping; interior and exterior improvements including new flooring, lighting and paint; along with an extensive revitalization of the mall’s Center Court and Food Court.

“Sur La Table’s arrival at Smith Haven Mall is one of many exciting changes we’re making to our center,” said Jillian Friello, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Smith Haven Mall. “This new addition aligns perfectly with our vision to offer shoppers a more dynamic, elevated, and diverse experience. We’re proud to welcome Sur La Table to our growing list of brands joining the center and are confident it will be a great addition to the mall.”

“We are thrilled to bring Sur La Table’s engaging experiences around cooking to the Smith Haven Mall,” said Sur La Table CEO, Jordan Voloshin. “Our mission has always been to inspire people to cook with joy, and this new location allows us to connect with an even larger community of food lovers. With the revitalization of Smith Haven Mall, we’re excited to be part of this exciting new chapter and offer a fresh, innovative shopping experience to the region.”

Store hours will be Mondays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about upcoming events, cooking classes, and exclusive products, visit www.surlatable.com.