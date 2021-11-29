Suozzi makes official decision on run for governor seat PoliticsPort Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - November 29, 2021 0 2 File photo U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) announce he will run for New York State governor in 2022. The announcement came during a virtual press conference Nov. 29. Suozzi at the beginning of November said he was seriously considering running in the Democrat primaries in June of 2022 and wanted to meet with political consultants before making his final decision.