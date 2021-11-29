Suozzi makes official decision on run for governor seat

Suozzi makes official decision on run for governor seat

File photo

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY3) announce he will run for New York State governor in 2022.

The announcement came during a virtual press conference Nov. 29.

Suozzi at the beginning of November said he was seriously considering running in the Democrat primaries in June of 2022 and wanted to meet with political consultants before making his final decision.

