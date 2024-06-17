Sunshine Alternative Education Center celebrates the graduation and moving forward ceremony of students

1 of 2

Sunshine Alternative Education Center in Port Jefferson Station celebrated the successful graduation and moving forward of all 12 students from its transformative educational initiative on June 13. This milestone marks not only academic achievement but also a testament to the power of support and dedication in shaping young lives.

The special ceremony was a touching event filled with emotions of pride and accomplishment. These high school students, who have overcome various challenges and barriers, were celebrated for their resilience and determination. Each student has demonstrated exceptional growth, not only academically but also personally, making significant strides towards a brighter future.

Dr. Carter, Co-founder and CEO of Sunshine acknowledged that none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of our community, elected officials, school districts, agency partners, and sponsors. Town of Brookhaven Councilman Jonathan Kornreich and Suffolk County Youth Bureau Director Sandra Alfano helped Dr. Carter acknowledge all the supporters for their generous contributions of time, resources, and expertise which have been instrumental in helping Sunshine provide these students with the tools and opportunities they needed to succeed. Sunshine Alternative Education Center’s commitment to education and empowerment has made a lasting impact on the lives of these students and their families.

“We are immensely proud of our two graduates from Bayshore and Pat Med school districts and are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported them on this journey,” said Dr. Carter, Co-founder/CEO of Sunshine Alternative Education Center. “And we also acknowledge the Moving Up of the other students in the program because this ceremony is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together as a community to uplift and empower our youth.”

Sunshine Alternative Education Center has been committed to continuing its mission of providing alternative education services to high school students who could benefit from an alternative to the traditional school setting for various reasons. The success of this ceremony serves as a powerful reminder of the potential within every individual and the importance of providing positive and supportive environments.

For more information about Sunshine Alternative Education Center and how you can support their efforts, please visit www.sunshinepreventionctr.org or contact Dr. Carter at 631-476-3099.