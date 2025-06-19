Sunken Meadow Park to host Sand Castle Contest for the summer

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a Sand Castle Contest at Sunken Meadow State Park, Field #1, 1 Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Tuesdays, June 24,  July 15, and August 19. 

Each week, prizes will be awarded for the best sculptors and castles in several categories. T-shirts will be provided by the Natural Heritage Trust. 

Sand sculptors may use sand, water, and any other natural materials native to the beach. Registration is held at 9:30 a.m. at the Main Beach Boardwalk, build time is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., judging is at 10:30 a.m. and an awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. A $10 vehicle use fee will be in effect. For further information, call 631-269-4333, ext. 0.

