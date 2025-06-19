Home Arts & Entertainment Sunken Meadow Park to host Sand Castle Contest for the summer
Sunken Meadow Park to host Sand Castle Contest for the summer
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a Sand Castle Contest at Sunken Meadow State Park, Field #1, 1 Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Tuesdays, June 24, July 15, and August 19.
Each week, prizes will be awarded for the best sculptors and castles in several categories. T-shirts will be provided by the Natural Heritage Trust.
Sand sculptors may use sand, water, and any other natural materials native to the beach. Registration is held at 9:30 a.m. at the Main Beach Boardwalk, build time is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., judging is at 10:30 a.m. and an awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. A $10 vehicle use fee will be in effect. For further information, call 631-269-4333, ext. 0.