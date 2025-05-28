Summer Swap series returns to The Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village, in partnership with Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses, will be presenting the 2025 Summer Stage With A Purpose (Summer SWAP), on a series of Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. The events are FREE to the community.

Summer SWAP will offer visitors a relaxing and scenic outdoor venue on the front lawn of The Jazz Loft to listen to an impressive lineup of performers.

“This summer concert series was born from the desire to give back to our community, to offer high quality performances to everyone without charge, and also to expand our collaborative projects with Stony Brook University, and Stony Book Medicine,” said Manuel. “Summer SWAP is the perfect way to invest in our community and an especially real and genuine way to nurture cultural development. It’s exciting to see how this collaborative concert series has become such a special part of our community tradition.”

“We’re proud to sponsor Summer SWAP and to continue our partnership with The Jazz Loft,” said Heather Banoub, Assistant Vice President of University and Medicine Community Relations. “Bringing people together through music and culture reflects our commitment to enriching the lives of those in our community.”

The Jazz Loft will be offering a variety of refreshments for sale in the Basie Garden which is adjacent to The Jazz Loft. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to set up on the lawn.

The series performers will include:

Tuesday, June 3 — Jason Marshall Organ Trio

Tuesday, June 17 — Birsa Chatterjee Quartet

Tuesday, July 1 — Kevin Blanca Big Band

Tuesday, July 22 — Dal Segno Trio w/Tom Manuel & Georgia Heers

All performances are from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information contact the Jazz Loft at: 631-751-1895 or visit https://www.thejazzloft.org