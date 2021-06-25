Suffolk SPCA holds free dog food giveaway June 26

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hosts a free dog food distribution event at the Suffolk County SPCA, Wm. J. Lindsay Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppage on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the supply runs out. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the agency is happy to help our furry friends. The holistic dog food was donated by Health Extensions of Hauppauge. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 631-382-7722.