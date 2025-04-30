Suffolk police seek two men wanted for attempted burglary/menacing in Lake Grove

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who attempted to break into a vehicle in Lake Grove in April.

Two men attempted to break into a vehicle parked in front of a Briarberry Court home, in Lake Grove, on April 18 at approximately 8:40 p.m. When the vehicle owner approached them, the suspects displayed a knife and menaced the victim.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.