Suffolk D.A.: Suffolk County business owners sentenced for sales tax fraud

1 of 2

Auto Body Shop and Furniture Business Owners Each Pleaded Guilty to Stealing New York State Taxes After Failing to Report Taxable Sales

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on July 2 that Brian Soltan, 62, of West Islip, owner of several East Islip auto body businesses, and Gerald McCrystal, 51, of Dix Hills, owner of Farmingdale-based furniture stores, were each sentenced after pleading guilty to grand larceny on separate cases for stealing sales tax money from New York State.

“The deliberate theft of tax dollars is a serious offense that undermines the integrity of our tax system and places an unfair burden on law-abiding citizens and businesses. Both defendants collected sales tax from customers, fraudulently underreported taxable sales on dozens of returns, and then failed remit that money to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance,” said District Attorney Tierney. “These cases serve as clear reminders that tax fraud will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to cheat the system will be held accountable for their actions.”

According to Soltan’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, between January 2011 to November 2015, Soltan failed to report approximately $2,817,951 in taxable sales from several businesses he owned in East Islip including Long Island Auto Body, Inc., Long Island Auto Collision, Inc., Long Island Towing & Auto Body, Inc., Long Island Towing & Collision, Inc.,