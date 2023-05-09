Suffolk D.A.: Farmingville man indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 that Christopher Guzman, 40, of Farmingville, was indicted for allegedly driving while impaired by fentanyl and causing a three-car collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Centereach man, and injured two other drivers.

“While this defendant was operating his vehicle, he was allegedly impaired by fentanyl, one of the deadliest drugs in America, which has affected our communities here in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Sadly, the defendant’s alleged use of fentanyl in this case forever changed the life of an innocent victim. The tragic death of 22-year-old Timothy Carpenter is yet another sad reminder of the consequences of driving while impaired by drugs. Swift legislative action needs to be taken to strengthen our DWI laws as well as increase the penalties for fentanyl related crimes.”

According to the investigation, on March 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Guzman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Middle Country Road in Centereach when he allegedly crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped a 2011 Toyota Camry that was in the eastbound lanes. The impact caused the Camry, being driven by 66-year-old Virginia Molkentin, to spin out of control. Guzman’s vehicle allegedly then proceeded to cross over into the eastbound lanes traffic, and crashed into a 2012 Ford Escape driven by 55-year-old Stacy Carpenter.

Timothy Carpenter, the driver’s nephew, was the front seat passenger in the Ford Escape at the time of the collision. Both Stacy and Timothy Carpenter were taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital. Stacy Carpenter was treated for serious injuries he sustained from the crash, and Timothy Carpenter died due to the injuries he sustained. Guzman and the other driver, Virginia Molkentin were also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. While at the hospital, police officers allegedly observed that Guzman was exhibiting signs that he was impaired by drugs.

On May 8, Guzman was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei for the charges of:

∙ One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B felony;

∙ One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;

∙ One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class D felony; ∙ One count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault; a Class C felony;

∙ Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; a Class D violent felony; ∙ Two counts of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, a Class E felony; ∙ One count of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, an Unclassified misdemeanor; and ∙ One count of Reckless Driving, an Unclassified misdemeanor.

Judge Mazzei ordered Guzman held on $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, $750,000 partially secured bond and suspended his license. He is due back in court on June 21, 2023.





