Suffolk County SPCA: Manorville woman charged with animal cruelty and criminal contempt

On Monday, June 2, Suffolk County SPCA detectives charged a Manorville woman with animal cruelty and criminal contempt.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County, said that SPCA Detectives charged Judith Seeman, 70, of Manorville with Criminal Contempt 2nd and Animal Cruelty for violating a court order and keeping a dog in poor living conditions. The court order was a result of a November 2024 search warrant and arrest executed at Seeman’s residence, stating that Seeman may not own or harbor animals while the case is active in court.

A grey and white female bully mix dog was found inside the residence in poor living conditions. The dog was confined in a small room with noxious air and the overwhelming odor of urine, rot, and feces. The floor and walls were covered with grime, feces, spiderwebs, and fly excrement, broken patches of exposed wooden studs and rusty, sharp metal edges. The ventilation was poor and lacked any fresh air, causing investigators to tolerate short periods inside.

With the cooperation of Brookhaven Town Animal Control & Shelter, the dog was removed to a safe location. Seeman was booked by SPCA Detectives at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct. She was held for arraignment in First District Court at Central Islip on June 3, 2025.

The Suffolk County SPCA remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals in the county. If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.